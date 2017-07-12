Namibia: Gobabis Water Scheme Is Causing Unhappiness

The installation of a pre-paid water system at Gobabis' Canaan informal settlement has evoked mixed feelings amongst residents.

The initiative, which was introduced by the municipality to encourage more sustainable water use, has been met by fierce resistance from some residents.

The system has been gradually installed over the past two years in Canaan, but residents have yet to fully accept the scheme.

Amongst their concerns is the costs to be borne by them, especially the fact that they have to purchase a N$300 pre-paid water card.

Residents are then required to load units onto the card by buying water tokens from the municipality, which they claim makes the scheme unaffordable.

Johannes Garu-Nab (32) told Nampa on Monday that he has found it hard to raise the N$300 to purchase the pre-paid water card.

"I survive on a hand-to-mouth basis from selling empty bottles and doing odd jobs. It is just plain impossible for me to get such money," he said.

Another resident, 53-year-old Meliano Kambari, said the scheme was not designed to assist those at grassroots level.

"This is just insane. Imagine buying an empty card without units which I still have to load. Where is the logic in that?" she asked.

Gobabis municipal spokesperson Fredrick Ueitele said the N$300 was what the municipality paid per card, and that it was simply passing on the cost to residents on a cost recovery basis.

"We cannot reduce that amount as it is influenced by the price of the supplier from which we bought the pre-paid water meter cards," he said on Monday.

According to Ueitele, residents complained that the old system of people appointed by the municipality to sell water from its communal taps was not working, which led to the new system being introduced.

"People complained that those selling water are not always at home, as such we had to think of new ways to handle this issue after extensive consultations with the residents themselves," said Ueitele.

He said the system will be fully implemented soon and the existing open communal taps would be removed after a council resolution.

Canaan is home to about half of Gobabis's population, and is inhabited mainly by poor and unemployed residents.

