Zimbabwe: Third 'Strategy and Marketing Transformational Indaba' Set for Dubai

The Strategy & Marketing Think Tank Forum (SM2TF) will this October host its third Strategy and Marketing Transformational Indaba in Dubai under the theme, 'Boosting International Business through Digital Marketing'.

The conference follows the successful hosting of two similar events in Harare in October 2016 and in London in March 2017 and seeks to open up global opportunities for Zimbabwean and African entrepreneurs and raise the bar for their products and services.

"The whole ethos of the event is drawn from the key facets of the event dubbed the 12 I package; Inspirational, Interesting, International, Informative, Interactive, Innovative, Interconnected, Incremental, Instrumental, Initiative, Intrapreneurial and Inclusive. Those elements are the bedrock of the transformation envisaged," noted Prof. Ernest M Kadembo, Convener and Chief Strategist of SM2TF.

He said the indabas sought to awaken the vast but dormant potential in Zimbabwe, in particular and Africa in general, to greater possibilities and provide a platform to create wealth and bring strong organisations.

Prof Kadembo said topics discussed at the conference will focus on global opportunities, digital marketing approaches and tools in the global village, international investments and partnerships and transforming lives among others.

He said the venue, Dubai will not only provide great learning experiences and networking, but will also present an opportunity for families to enjoy the leisure resorts and shopping.

"It is heartening that many young people who have been to the transformational indabas are speaking a business language and are ready to make the big step. There are many transformational stories from so many people.

"With every step made going forward the event is getting bigger and better. Now for Dubai any family bringing young people still in school or at university or at college there will be special concessions provided to ensure they attend."

Some of the speakers include Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi, Mason Fellow at Harvard graduate and writer for Forbes magazine, one of top 100 most influential persons under 40 years, Farai Gundan; expert in story branding, career academic and consultant, Prof. Ernest Kadembo; marketing champion and turnaround strategist, Dr Doug Mamvura.

Also expected at the conference is the chairman of the British African Business Alliance (BABA), David Smith; expert on development strategies and CEO of Africa Round Table, UK Chapter, Dr Anna Vanderpuye, among a host of other top speakers and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Development, Empowerment and Indigenisation, Dr Desire Sibanda.

The Conference will be supported by among other organisations, New Zimbabwe.com, IoDZ, Midlands State University, Savemari, Kamela (Pvt) Ltd (SA), Zambian Society for Leadership,

Delegates will be issued with certificates that contribute to continuous professional development (CPD) hours.