Liberia: Supreme Court - Rejected Aspirant Shows Disrespect for Law

Justices at the Supreme Court are clear that it is a serious disrespect to the law for Montserrado County representative aspirant Mr. Abu Bana Kamara to challenge his disqualification as a candidate by the National Elections Commission, while he still occupies an appointed job in violation of the Code of Conduct.

Though the Supreme Court reserved its ruling on Tuesday, 11 July after it heard arguments in Mr. Kamara's petition for prohibition, the line of questioning to his lawyer Cllr. Arthur T. Johnson are cleared that Justices are not joking with the Code of Conduct's provision demanding resignations two or three years ahead before officials would qualify to contest elections.

The Supreme Court ruled in March that the Code of Conduct is legal and binding. The instrument has provisions that say all presidential appointees must resign two years ahead of contesting public offices, and further specifies that those holding tenure offices must resign three years ahead of such elections.

Up to the day of the his hearing at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 11 July, Mr. Kamara's counsel admits that he still remains an assistant minister for administration at the Ministry of Post and telecommunications and made such confession while filling his form with the NEC.

Mr. Kamara's lawyer Cllr. Johnson had argued that his client did not resign because President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf who appointed him was out of the country and he could not have done so in her absence.

But Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor Sr. says the Code of Conduct is a law, and tells Cllr. Johnson that with the ruling of the Supreme Court in March this year, he should have advised his client to resign two years ahead if he wanted to contest.

Chief Justice Korkpor wonders if Cllr. Johnson and his client are trying to disrespect the ruling of the Supreme Court, suggesting that "otherwise" the counsel would have done justice by protecting the law while seeking the protection of his client as well.

The Chief Justice wonders whether at the time Mr. Kamara composed his application to become a candidate, he still had not had intent to contest, in reaction to his counsel's argument that appear to suggest that he did not resign earlier when President Sirleaf was in country because he had no "intent" at the time.

"You the lawyer are part of disrespecting the law", the Chief Justice said, and warned the counsel to be sincere to his client. He says regardless of which Justice did not support the Code of Conduct when the Supreme Court made its decision this year, the instrument was sanctioned as a law. "... that's behind us, we can't go back", he added.

He wonders what can be more serious than for a lawyer to go to the Court to flout the ruling of the Court.For Justice Phillip A.Z. Banks, he says he had disagreement on the Code of Conduct, he however makes it clear that the majority of his colleagues on the Supreme Court bench did agree and so the instrument becomes law of the land.

"So why are you still pretending as if you don't know that you were covered by the act", Justice Banks ponders, while responding to Cllr. Johnson's argument that his client could not have resigned because his boss President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf was not in the country.

Associate Justice Sie - A - Nyene Yuoh says one day, one year, or two years the petitioner has not resigned from his office "even as we speak", and asked what is the point?

Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh says "If I were you, I" would have come to the court in defense of the law, telling the counsel that he was still violating the law "as we speak now".

In closing, Chief Justice Korkpor urged the NEC to ensure that hearings are conducted and records are made, taking note of the line of questions directed at the commission that appear to raise concern on its shortcoming to respect making records of the process that results to disqualifying an aspirant that violates the Code of Conduct. He says "forms don't answer questions", but "people do", while addressing the NEC's argument that its minutes was the rejection form of the aspirant.