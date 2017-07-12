Liberia: CDC, UP's Fear

A ruling Unity Party (UP) stalwart Rep. Worlea Sawah Dunah of Nimba County says the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change of Montserrado County Senator George Manneh Weah is the most feared political party that could undermine UP standard bearer Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's victory.

Rep. Dunah told the NewDawn on Tuesday, 11 July at his Capitol Building office in Monrovia that the UP presidential ticket featuring Mr. Boakai and House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay is a ticket that is set for victory, despite, the CDC being a major factor.

Rep. Dunah serves on the national executive committee of the ruling establishment, and works on the mandate of his people from vote - rich Nimba County.In his analysis based on past electoral accounts, the Nimba lawmaker argues that in both the 2005 and 2011 presidential elections, Sen. Weah's Congress for Democratic Change fought to retain its second place consecutively, before forming the Coalition for Democratic Change for the October elections.

The coalition includes former ruling National Patriotic Party of imprisoned former President Charles Ghankay Taylor and dethroned former Speaker Alex Tyler's Liberia People Democratic Party.

According to Rep. Dunah, the selection of 49 year - old House Speaker Nuquay by 76 years- old Vice President Boakai, intercuts general approach. He said it speaks to the volume of bringing more young people on board and giving them the assurance of taking over in the near future.

At the ruling UP's headquarters on 10 July, Vice President Boakai who is also the president of the Liberian Senate announced House Speaker Nuquay as his running mate ahead of the October polls.

This comes after months of soul searching for the most suitable running mate for the UP standard bearer. The decision dawned on many UP partisans and Liberians across the divide, many of whom have been anxious to see who the VP could eventually choose as his chief lieutenant.

Since Mr. Boakai announced his running mate on Monday, many Liberians have begun to suggest that the ticket is not marketable on grounds that the two men on the ticket are serving key positions in an administration that is facing accusations of being allegedly 'corrupt and has failed'.

Meanwhile, Rep. Dunah denies claims here that some UP partisans from Nimba County who are reportedly against the selection of Speaker Nuquay have resolved to resign from the party.

He argues that at no time did he ever hear any such rumors, describing it as total falsehood created only in Monrovia. Addressing concerns that the speaker does not have enough time to preside while at the same time being engaged in political campaign activities, Rep. Dunah says the speaker's position is like department, where others can fill the gap whenever the presiding is absent. He notes that President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf remained in office when she contested the 2011 presidential election while she conducted the affairs of the state perfectly.