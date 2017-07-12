Namibia: Chess Federation Seeks Female Recruits

Playing chess is one of nine year-old Jamie Nicole Beukes' favourite hobbies, and it helps keep her grades up at school.

She has already confirmed her place at the Namibia Chess Federation's inaugural women's championships in Windhoek on 2 September.

"I like playing chess because it helps me with my maths," Beukes, who is a certified women candidate master, said with a warm smile. "See you there [at the Windhoek Country Club for the tournament]."

The event is aimed at encouraging more of the fairer sex to play the game, tournament director Rauha Shipindo said.

She said the new event is in keeping with efforts by the World Chess Federation [aka Fide] to increase the number of women in the chess fraternity globally.

Fide (Fédération Internationale des Échecs) has 86% male representation in administration and competition, while only a handful of participants at the national championships in May were female.

It is against this background that Shipindo called on Namibia's female populace to embrace the event and participate en masse.

"The difference is staggering. The tournament is open to all females, young and old alike. It does not matter what your level [of play] is. Just come," said Shipindo.

The competition is divided into three groups to better accommodate all participants, who can take part in the cadet category (for players aged 12 and under); youth (for players aged 13 to 18); or the open section (for players above 18).

"Our target for this tournament is to attract a minimum of 100 females from all over the country," reigning national women's champion and women candidate master Lishen Mentile said.

"There are a lot of prizes to be won, ranging from cash, trophies and medals.

"We, therefore, call on females who know how to play chess, even only at grassroots level, to come and participate in the tournament.

"There are different ways to participate in the tournament, namely by bringing your mothers, sisters and daughters to participate or sponsor the event. We want to make a success of this tournament, and keep it running for future generations," Mentile explained.