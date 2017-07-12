Liberia: Education, Agriculture, Others Top Liberia, Turkey Bilateral Talks

The government of Turkey yesterday held discussions with the Liberian government in an effort to help strengthen investment opportunities in the country.

The Turkish government is now poised to help Liberia in the commercial, education, and agriculture sectors, while also assisting to digitize Liberia's Center for National Documents and Records Agency (CNDRA).

Those were highlighted at a joint press stakeout where Foreign Affairs Minister Marjon V. Kamara and her Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, addressed the media at the Foreign Ministry in Monrovia.

Minister Çavuşoğlu who was on a one-day visit to Liberia stressed the need to increase trade between the two countries, which he believes will help both countries in the development of key sectors.

Minister Çavuşoğlu said he was delighted to be the first Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Liberia, adding that his visit will contribute to the development of Liberia through bilateral relationship.

The minister, along with a high-level delegation, arrived in the country yesterday for a brief visit, which began with Foreign Affairs Minister Kamara and a courtesy call on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf before visiting Vice President Joseph N. Boakai at the Capitol Building.

Çavuşoğlu said Liberia has made remarkable progress since the civil crises and the recent outbreak of the Ebola virus disease in 2014, which killed thousands and distressed the country's economy.

"We consider our long history with Africa as a success story. Today, we discussed every legal aspect of this relationship and agreements, such as economic, commercial and technical cooperation and protection of investments as well as taxation," Minister Çavuşoğlu said.

Minister Kamara in her opening remarks lauded her Turkish counterpart for the visit and his commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship with Liberia.

"We have discussed on different areas in which we can enrich further collaboration. Liberia is very appreciative of the level of the relationship thus far, especially for the support it continues to receive as part of Turkey's outreach to Liberia," Minister Kamara said.

According to Minister Kamara, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has offered the establishment of a permanent residence in Liberia as part of the effort to strengthen the relationship between both countries.

Minister Kamara termed the visit of the Turkish Foreign Minister as historic, adding that "His visit has created the opportunity to exchange views on the status of the bilateral agreement between the two countries and explore other avenues for further strengthening it."