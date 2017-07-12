Overloaded trucks on Namibian roads are contributing to deteriorating road infrastructure, which could cost government billions in maintenance.

According to Roads Authority (RA) figures, by last year, 42 856 overloaded vehicles were recorded on Namibian roads countrywide.

The figures were released by Wilfried Brock, head of RA's transport and regulatory inspectorate department, at the second International Road Federation Africa regional conference being held in Windhoek.

The three-day conference, is expected to produce recommendations for African countries to improve road safety.

Brock said the number of overloaded vehicles had been increasing since the RA was created in 2000, when only 655 overloaded vehicles were recorded, compared to the 42 856 recorded in 2016.

He said the increase was not always because vehicles were excessively overloaded, but in many instances the overloading was by just 1kg, which is still within the grace weight of overloading.

Brock said the percentage of overloaded vehicles was much higher in 2000, but it has now come down to 10%, despite the conflicting figures.

According to him, the country only has 10 weighbridges, which are mostly located at border posts, but more are still needed at places like Keetmanshoop, Otjiwarongo and Rundu, even though budget constraints are hampering the delivery of such facilities.

He said the consequences of overloading include fines and arrests, and the impounding of overloaded vehicles.

However, Brock said arrests were tedious and came with a long process in which offenders must be charged and convicted.

He said the emphasis was also on the driver and not the company they worked for, "therefore rather make offenders pay administratively for their excessive wear and tear of the road through road user charges and only take those cases where financial charges get contested to court".

Brock also said RA was waiting for the works ministry to finalise legislation to decriminalise overloading and to change the system from arrests to just fines to discourage overloading.

He also pointed out that there was not enough staff to operate weighbridges and that the country could not afford new technology, such as the Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) booms and cameras, as an alternative to weighbridges.

Brock said such technology was especially needed in expanding urban areas.

The RA only has 34 offices countrywide and 21 driving testing centres, some of which are highly congested or entirely outdated in terms of technology.

Brock said the challenge of funding meant centres could not be upgraded and expanded, while quality was compromised since testing took time.