Zimbabwe: Coalition Talks No Walk in the Park - Biti

People's Democratic Party leader, Tendai Biti, has said grand coalition talks are being surrounded by 'dura-walls' which are making the negotiations not "as easy as a walk in the park".

Opposition political parties are divided the leader of the united front which they are working to establish against President Robert Mugabe ahead of the next year's elections.

Currently, there are three different groups (coalitions) of opposition parties claiming to be preparing to take Zanu PF head-on in next year.

These include the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) which comprises 17 political parties, the 11-member Coalition of Democrats (CODE) and the Non-Aligned Zimbabwe Political Parties (ZNAPP).

The majority membership of NERA has already endorsed MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, as their presidential candidate.

Speaking at a public political dialogue in Harare recently, PDP leader Tendai Biti said; "Discussions are taking place and we have formed what is called the Zimbabwe National Electoral Reform Agenda (ZINERA) which is an electoral platform and we have signed a constitution and we have moved away from a memorandum of understanding.

"We are now busy trying to negotiate this broad coalition and the beauty of this is that we are all there on the table and I hope that we can destroy the dura-walls and the threats of unity.

"So, it is not going to be a walk in the park. But the good thing is that we are all seating on the same table."

Mavambo Kusile Dawn leader, Simba Makoni recently warned that the planned grand coalition could suffer a still-birth due to political intolerance.

The same view was also expressed by independent presidential candidate, Nkosana Moyo, who described parties in the planned grand coalition talks as a mixture of water and petrol whose result is a "useless liquid".