Ghana: Minister for Education Inaugurates National Inspectorate Board

press release

The National Inspectorate Board (NIB) was, yesterday, inaugurated in Accra.

The Board is expected to deliver quality education to the Ghanaian child across all regions by objectively ensuring that all educational resources are used judiciously to achieve maximum results.

The Minister for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, in his remarks at the inauguration, urged the Board to partner with institutions of similar mandate such as the National Council on Tertiary Education, the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment, the West African Examinations Council and other relevant agencies of the Ministry to enforce standards and to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in education delivery.

The Minister identified teacher absenteeism and the lack of inspection on the part all regulatory bodies of the education sector as the major challenges facing the delivery of quality education, resulting in poor learning outcomes in recent times.

He, therefore, tasked the Board to set up inspection panels to inspect schools periodically at the discretion of the Board or specifically at the instigation of a credible stakeholder association, and to publish reports on the status of education delivery in the country to Parliament through the Minister for Education.

The Board consists of representatives of major education stakeholders, including the Universities of Education, West African Examinations Council, Association of Private Schools, National Teaching Council and the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Religious bodies.

The Chairman of NIB, Prof. Ericmagnus Wilmort, pledged the commitment of NIB to working with the sector Ministers to provide an independent and transparent body to improve quality education in Ghana.

Prof. Wilmort gave the assurance that the Board would advise government on issues concerning the educational system in the country.

Source: ISD (Aliyah Bayali)