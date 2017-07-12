The Small and Medium Enterprises Bank has been closed down.

The SME Bank was put on the path to eventual liquidation yesterday morning, when Windhoek High Court judge Hannelie Prinsloo issued a provisional order for its winding-up. That step was swiftly followed by the appointment of two provisional liquidators, who have now taken control of the bank, and an order from them that the bank's branches had to be closed.

The provisional liquidators, Ian McLaren and David Bruni, have to take control of the bank's assets, and stop all payments made by it and the withdrawal of money from accounts at the bank, the deputy master of the High Court who appointed them, Ellis Haradoeb, said yesterday.

McLaren said he and Bruni had all of the SME Bank's branches closed after their appointment as provisional liquidators yesterday morning.

"That will be a permanent closure," he stated.

The bank's staff now find themselves in the same situation as employees of any company that has gone bust, which means they will probably be losing their jobs, McLaren said. However, some of the bank's staff would be retained by the liquidators to help wind up the institution's affairs and assist with an ongoing investigation in South Africa of questionable investments that the SME Bank made in that country, he also indicated.

The bank's staff could get more clarity about their futures later this week. Bruni said he and McLaren expected to hold meetings with the bank's departmental heads today, and that a meeting with all the staff would probably take place tomorrow.

The bank's clients, who can be classed as "small depositors", with deposits totalling up to N$25 000, can expect to receive all of their money back from the bank, as soon as it can afford to pay them back, McLaren also said. Depositors with more than N$25 000 in accounts at the SME Bank will have to join other creditors of the bank to claim what was due to them, he said.

The provisional liquidators will have to call a first meeting of creditors within three months, Haradoeb said. At that meeting, the bank's creditors and shareholders will have to appoint final liquidators, who will then have to call a second meeting of creditors within three months after that. At the second meeting of creditors, the liquidators will have to table an account of the bank's assets and liabilities, he said.

The provisional winding-up order granted by judge Prinsloo will at this stage be in force until 15 September, with interested parties to show on that date why a final order to wind up the SME Bank should not be made.

The Bank of Namibia, which took control of the SME Bank at the start of March, on Tuesday last week lodged an urgent application at the High Court to have the bank provisionally wound up.

The application was stubbornly resisted by the two Zimbabwean minority shareholders of the bank - the Metropolitan Bank of Zimbabwe and World Eagle Properties - but their opposition was ultimately futile.

Delivering her ruling on the central bank's application yesterday, judge Prinsloo said she was satisfied that the Bank of Namibia had made a case that the SME Bank was indeed factually and commercially insolvent.

Bank of Namibia governor Ipumbu Shiimi has alleged in an affidavit filed at the court that the former top management of the SME Bank mismanaged funds before the central bank took control of the bank. Shiimi stated that a supposed investment of about N$175 million that the SME Bank made in South Africa was expected to be lost, leaving the bank insolvent.

As a result of the expected loss of the N$175 million invested in South Africa, the SME Bank's total assets amounted to about N$998 million at the end of March, while it had liabilities of about N$1,16 billion, Shiimi stated.

With the bank continuing to lose money on a monthly basis, its financial position has continued to worsen since then.

According to a report on its liquidity position that was handed to judge Prinsloo on Monday, the bank had liquid assets of only N$38 million available at the end of last week - compared to liquid assets of N$52,8 million on 30 June, and N$76,5 million on 22 June. The court was incorrectly told on Monday that the bank's available liquid assets stood at N$3,8 million.

The Bank of Namibia advised the SME Bank in May that it needed a capital injection of about N$359 million to restore it to solvency.

The Namibian government, which has 65% of the shareholding in the SME Bank and has injected close to N$450 million into the bank over the years, has indicated that it would not be coming to the bank's rescue again, and suggested that the Bank of Namibia go ahead with having the bank closed down.