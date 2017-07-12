Namibia: Woman Accuses Husband of Rape

A Rehoboth woman has opened a case against her 55-year-old husband for allegedly raping her at Burgershoek in that town on Saturday morning.

This was confirmed by inspector Pendukeni Haikali, who said the husband has not been arrested yet, and that police investigations are still in progress.

In another incident, Haikali said on Sunday at Oitende, in Outapi, the body of 66-year-old Eusebius Nehunga was found hanging from a rope in his shack. No suicide note was found, and police investigations are continuing.

Also at Oshondo village at Outapi, the decomposed body of Lamek Mbundje (41), was found in a shack on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that neighbours detected an odour coming from the shack, and alerted the police. The deceased's next of kin have been informed of his death. Police investigations continue," Haikali said.

Meanwhile, Nambahu Elia Hilithilwa (26) was found hanging from a rope on a tree at Onaame village in the north.

A 44-year-old man furthermore died on the spot after the truck he was travelling in overturned about 10km from Tsumeb on the Tsintsabis-Otavi road.

Haikali said the truck was being driven by an unidentified 30-year-old man, and that the vehicle rolled down a steep slope.