12 July 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Minimum Wage Up By 10 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Tripartite Committee has announced a 10 percent increase in the daily minimum wage.

As a result, the new minimum wage is 9.68 cedis up from 8.80 cedis.

The change will take effect on January 2018. The decision was taken on Tuesday after a marathon meeting held by the government, labour and the employers association.

A statement signed by the Employment and Labour Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah said "accordingly, the committee directs that any establishment, institution or organisation whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the new National Daily Minimum wage should adjust its wages upward with effect from 1st January, 2018."

"Any establishment, institution or organisation that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with law," the statement added.

Ghana

Merge Nab, Ncte Into a Commission--Dr Opoku Prempeh

Government's efforts at providing quality tertiary education in the country should not be allowed to be undermined by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.