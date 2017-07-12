Ghana: Minimum Wage Up By 10 Percent

The National Tripartite Committee has announced a 10 percent increase in the daily minimum wage.

As a result, the new minimum wage is 9.68 cedis up from 8.80 cedis.

The change will take effect on January 2018. The decision was taken on Tuesday after a marathon meeting held by the government, labour and the employers association.

A statement signed by the Employment and Labour Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah said "accordingly, the committee directs that any establishment, institution or organisation whose Daily Minimum Wage is below the new National Daily Minimum wage should adjust its wages upward with effect from 1st January, 2018."

"Any establishment, institution or organisation that flouts the new rate shall be sanctioned in accordance with law," the statement added.