Namibia: Obstetric Fistula Patients Opening Up

Patients suffering from obstetric fistula in Namibia, especially in rural areas, are starting to come out and talk about one of the most serious and tragic childbirth injuries.

Obstetric fistula is a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum caused by prolonged, obstructed labour.

Women who suffer this kind of complication during childbirth have little access to maternal healthcare.

The condition leaves women leaking urine, faeces or both, and often leads to chronic medical problems, depression, social isolation and deepening poverty.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), 24 cases of obstetric fistula has been reported in Namibia since January last year. From January to November last year, 15 cases were reported, while nine were recorded from January this year.

Doctor Penoshinge Shikonga from the Windhoek Central Hospital said the nine patients they treated this year came from as far as Opuwo and Angola through Rundu's referral hospital.

"The patients we get from Opuwo are mostly a result of early marriages. Currently, we have two cases awaiting operations. The cost of operating a fistula patient is N$30 for one minute, and theatre utility is N$500 for about two hours of operation.

"Fistula repair is mainly done in Windhoek, at the Central Hospital. However, Oshakati also does some cases as these operations are specialised procedures," Shikonga explained.

Shikonga added that women with fistula are affected in many ways - both psychologically and physically.

"They feel isolated, they are not accepted in the community, most of the marriages are broken because of this condition.

"Women feel safe to be isolated because of the smell, and they always have to use sanitary pads and other necessary stuff to keep dry," explained Shikonga.

UNFPA Namibia monitoring and evaluation specialist Philomena Ochurus said fistula's persistence is a sign of global inequality and an indication that health systems are failing to protect the rights of the poor and most vulnerable women and girls.

"More than two million women in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, the Arab region, and Latin America and the Caribbean are estimated to be living with fistula, and some 50 000 to 100 000 new cases develop annually. As the leader of the campaign to end fistula, the UNFPA provides strategic vision, technical guidance and support, medical supplies, training and funds for fistula prevention, treatment and social reintegration programmes," Ochurus said.

She added that the UNFPA also strengthens reproductive healthcare and emergency obstetric services to prevent fistula from occurring in the first place.

HOW IT HAPPENS

Without emergency intervention, obstructed labour can last for days, resulting in death or severe disability. The obstruction can cut off blood supply to tissues in the woman's pelvis. When the dead tissue falls off, she is left with a hole - a fistula, in medical terms - in the birth canal.

Tragically, there is a strong association between fistula and stillbirth, with research indicating that approximately 90% of women who develop obstetric fistula end up delivering stillborn babies.

Obstetric fistula has been essentially eliminated in industrialised countries through the availability of timely, high-quality medical treatment for prolonged and obstructed labour - namely the Caesarean section. Today, obstetric fistula occurs mostly among women and girls living in extreme poverty, especially those living far from medical services. Childbearing in adolescent girls before the pelvis is fully developed, as well as malnutrition, small stature and generally poor health conditions are among the physiological factors contributing to obstructed labour.

However, any woman may experience obstructed labour, including older women who have already had babies.

CONSEQUENCES

Left untreated, obstetric fistula causes chronic incontinence and can lead to a range of other physical ailments, including frequent infections, kidney disease, painful sores and infertility. The physical injuries can also lead to social isolation and psychological harm.

Women and girls with fistula are often unable to work, and many are abandoned by their husbands and families, and ostracised by their communities, driving them deeper into poverty.

The continued occurrence of obstetric fistula is a human rights violation, reflecting the marginalisation of those affected and the failure of health systems to meet their needs.

Their isolation means they often go unnoticed by policymakers, and little action is taken to address or prevent their condition. As a result, women and girls suffer needlessly, often for years, with no hope in sight.

TREATMENT

Reconstructive surgery can usually repair a fistula. Unfortunately, the women and girls affected by this injury often do not know that treatment is possible, cannot afford it or cannot reach the facilities where they are available.

There is also a shortage of highly trained and skilled surgeons to perform the repairs. Tragically, at the current rate of progress, most women and girls living with fistula today will die before ever being treated.

PREVENTION IS KEY

Prevention is the key to ending fistula. Ensuring skilled birth attendance at all births and providing timely and high quality emergency obstetric care for all women who develop complications during delivery would make fistula as rare in developing countries as it is in the industrialised world.

Additionally, providing family planning to those who want it could reduce maternal disability and death by at least 20%.

The underlying factors that contribute to women's and girls' marginalisation - including lack of access to quality health services and education, persistent poverty, gender and socio-economic inequality, child marriage, adolescent pregnancy, and failure to protect human rights - must also be addressed.

In 2013, the United Nations commemorated the first international day to end obstetric fistula, on 23 May, to raise awareness of this issue and mobilise support around the globe.

*Additional information from UNFPA. (see another story on page 22)