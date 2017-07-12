Liberia: China Offers Scholarship Credential to 70 Liberians

Monrovia — China continues to maintain its bonds with West Africa's oldest independent nation, Liberia by helping to reconstruct the country's messed-up system through infrastructure development and educational growth as the country revealed that Liberians have benefited 1,400 scholarships in seven years.

Already, China's hand mark can be seen along the boulevard of the country streets and its capital ranging from the reconditioning and construction of roads and other centers.

With the construction of Liberia's Primary Sports pitch, the SKD Sports Complex, the Monrovia Vocational Training Center, University of Liberia Annex in Fendell and ongoing work on both the Capitol Building Annex in Monrovia and the Ministerial Complex outside the capital, the Asian nation has promised its commitment to continued partnership with Liberia.

Chinese Ambassador accredited near Monrovia Zhang Yue told a gathering at the Chinese Ambassador Scholarship and Chinese Enterprise Scholarship ceremony Tuesday that China is also mastering its support to promoting interpersonal relationship amongst Chinese and Liberians through sports and education.

"Today, I just signed the next budget for the next year of scholarship and we will grant more scholarships to Liberians," Ambassador Yue asserted.

According to him, country to country relationship is sometimes the only connection that some government paid keen attention to, leaving the interest of their citizens in thin air.

Mr. Yue said the interpersonal relationship between citizens of one country and another plays a major part in the international relation which he wants governments highly prioritize.

"This is my first time to visit the campus of the University of Liberia and I am very happy and this reminds me of my good old days in college."

"I am very happy that we have shared some events at this college," Mr. Yue said.

Yue noted that China also remains active in developing the minds of Liberians through the provision of scholarship to deserving students at various institutions of higher learning across the country.

The scholarship is part of the 70 slots given to Liberians by the Chinese Embassy to seek international studies in China.

Apart from the 70 slots, Ambassador Yue revealed that the Chinese government has provided 200 scholarships to the Liberian government for local students for the past seven years.

The granting of scholarship he said is part of the country's educational quest to underdeveloped countries around the world.

This he maintained has prompted China to introduce the Chinese Ambassador and Internship scholarship.

"Today, we are going to grant some scholarship to students in various universities in Liberia."

"This is part of our educational mission and corporation and I am very glad to use this opportunity with you and don't like to say too much about this friendship," Yue noted.

For his part, Liberia's Youth and Sports Minister Saah Charles N'Tow said the friendship demonstrated by China towards Liberia speaks a volume of her commitment to Liberia's development drive.

Minster N'Tow revealed China's support to Liberia in combating the deadly Ebola Virus which he sees as a remarkable stride.

"China Army was one of the first to come in when we needed help although there were many going away from us, China was finding a way to us," N'Tow intoned.

He said China work with the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been cordial, especially on agriculture programs that are creating jobs for young Liberian entrepreneurs as well as backyard and green yard technology.

Minister N'Tow then lauded the Chinese Embassy in Liberia for all of its support towards growth and developments in the country.