Namibia: Elder Abuse a Concern

Abuse of the elderly is an issue of growing concern that is becoming common in Namibian communities and the world at large.

It refers to neglect by a caregiver or "trusted" individual that leads to harm of a vulnerable elderly person.

There are many forms of elder abuse that are taking place, be it intentionally or unintentionally. Many signs and symptoms are evident, but many of us choose/tend to turn a blind eye to them, and many people tend to say it is not their place nor their business to say or do anything about it.

Older persons, just like children and everyone else, also have rights and should be treated as humanly as possible, because the circle of life is a great equaliser. One is young and youthful today, but tomorrow s/he becomes a senior citizen who will need protection against elder abuse like those we choose to neglect today.

World Elder Abuse Day (15 June) was first commemorated in 2002, and it originates from Madrid, Spain. Countries throughout the world have adopted the United Nations International Plan of Action on Ageing, an instrument that recognises the importance of addressing and preventing abuse and neglect of older persons.

The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (Inpea) introduced the first World Elder Awareness Day to support the Madrid Plan of Action on Ageing, and it continues to be commemorated annually on 15 June.

There is no specific statistics on elder abuse, as it takes many forms on a local scale. Some forms of abuse are:

Physical abuse

It is a non-accidental use of force against the elderly person that results in physical pain, injury or confinement. Such abuse includes not only physical assaults such as kicking, beating, slapping, burning or shoving, but the inappropriate use of drugs and restraints.

Emotional/Psychological abuse

People speak to or treat elderly persons in ways that can cause emotional pain or distress. There are verbal forms such as intimidation through yelling or threats, humiliation and mockery, habitual blaming or making them scapegoats. The non-verbal psychological abuse includes ignoring the elderly person, isolating them from friends or activities and terrorising or menacing them.

Financial abuse

Unauthorised use of an elderly person's funds or property, misuse of personal cheques, credit cards and accounts, stealing cash or household goods, forging their signatures, identity theft as well as investment fraud.

Sexual abuse

This includes physical sex acts, touching inappropriately, showing the elderly person pornographic material, forcing the person to watch sex acts and forcing the elder to undress.

Self-neglect/neglect by caregivers

This includes failure to fulfil a care-taking obligation, intentional or unintentional bases on factors such as ignorance or denial, excessive use of alcohol, ignore the elder person's needs, denial of food, water and medication, clothing as well as visitors.

Healthcare fraud

Not providing health care but charging for it, overcharging or double billing for medical services, getting kickbacks for referrals, overmedicating or undermedicating, recommending fraudulent remedies for illnesses or other medical conditions and medical fraud.

However, elder abuse is preventable at different levels.

National level

Develop legislation, policies, guidelines and manuals. Engage in research/provide resources. Initiate/support programmes

Develop standards for care and service delivery.

Operational level

Investigate and assess cases,

Psychological counselling,

Programme to raise awareness in communities,

Support groups for elderly persons,

Multi-disciplinary team awareness (nurses, doctors, social workers, psychologists, church elders, community leaders). Solicit support and active involvement of media. Reduce health and other facilities' waiting period.

Community level

Listen to older persons and their caregivers,

Intervene when there is suspicion,

Be knowledgeable about elder abuse and educate others about it. Watch for warning signs and report.

Older persons

Maintain contact with relatives, neighbours, family and friends. Set up a "buddy" system with peers. Encourage family and friends to visit more often. Tell someone if you are not happy with care/treatment. Review documents before signing them/have someone trusted review them for you.

Know signs of abuse and report

Get financial and legal affairs in order, monitor credit card and bank statements, be wary of scams, seek advice before paying money. Limit access to your affairs - send and open own mail and have your own phone. Keep valuables in safe places.

Know your rights.

From a social work perspective, the community at large should work in collaboration to eradicate this shameful illness of elder abuse that is befalling us. We should stand as one. When it comes to human dignity, we cannot compromise. Let us bring back the spirit of ubuntu.

We should not stand for elder abuse, but rather shun it. We can build strong supports for the elders by listening carefully and lovingly to their histories and making them feel visible.

* Kgomotso Nzwile finished her BA honours degree social work at the University of Namibia