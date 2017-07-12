Liberia: 'We're Proud of You' - President Lauds Graduates of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Children Academy

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has lauded young graduates of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Children Academy for their achievements.

"We are proud of you for your achievements," she said. Seventeen (17) pupils graduated from K- II to the 1st Grade.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Monday, July 10, 2017 at the Lutheran Church in Bong Mines when she attended the 6th Graduation and Day-Care Closing Program of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Children Academy (EJSCA).

In a brief interaction with the students, the Liberian leader thanked them for their academic achievements and applauded parents of the graduates for all the support to their children.

She used the occasion to congratulate Madam Corpu Barclay, Representative of District #7- Bong County and Proprietress of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Children Academy located in the Fuamah District, Bong County.

She commended the principal and members of the teaching staff for their sacrificial services rendered the children of Fuamah District and Liberia in particular. President Sirleaf further pledged her continued support to the school.

She, however, pledged several sets of uniforms and a generator for use by the school.

Speaking during the ceremony, Representative Corpu Barclay commended President Sirleaf for keeping her promise to attend the graduation of the school during her recent county tour, which took her to Fuamah District. Hon. Barclay acknowledged President Sirleaf's contribution toward advancing education for all.

Delivering her Keynote address, Little Leemu Johnson of the 2nd Grade Class encouraged parents to send their girls child to school.

She said sending 'girls child' to school is the best thing to do because when girls are sent to school they will contribute to the society.

She then described President Sirleaf as a fine example of the benefit of girl's education that has helped to redeem Liberia's image internationally.

The program was attended by senior government officials, parents, religious leaders and community members.