Liberia: CDC Slams Boakai-Nuquay Ticket - Describes Up As Replica of True Whig Party

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change has described the Unity party as a replica of the True Whig party and said it is headed for a dead end under the leadership of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay.

The party, through its Youth League Spokesperson, Alvin Wisseh made the comments on Tuesday, July 11, when he donated LD$200,000 to the United Methodist University Islamist Students Association in fulfillment of a promise made to the group at a fundraising rally held recently.

While it is true that we have come to identify with our brothers and sisters, we want to sound this out unequivocally that the cartel Joseph Boakai and Emmanuel Nuquay are part of, we are going to retire that ecclesiastical orthodoxy of the Unity Party."

"We do not want a replica of the decadent True Whig Party to go for 24 years. We do not want that," he avowed.

Emmanuel Nuquay who is an accomplice and chauvinistic promoter of bad governance; somebody who in less than eight months signed deadly, bogus and draconian concession agreements at the detriment of the Liberian people will not be given a micro inch to a breathing air.

"That is the reason why we are calling on all Liberians to rally their support behind the indomitable mass-based political movement, the CDC to ensure that Joseph Boakai and Emmanuel Nuquay be rejected," Wisseh charged.

Wesseh noted that the donation is a clear manifestation of the party's commitment to promoting a unified and tolerant country.

"Our political leader and that of the Vice Standard Bearer, George Weah and Doctor Jewel Howard Taylor have over the years preached the gospel of democratic co-existence, religious tolerance and the issue of Liberians coming together under one umbrella.

As a government in waiting," Wisseh said, "Liberia's next President, George Weah, who is very cognizant of the issue of religious tolerance in our country decided to not only give such amount to the student of UMU Islamic Student Association but to other institutions including the University of Liberia and several universities in Liberia.

And we have continued to ensure that students from other religions get fair appreciation of our democratic benevolence at the level of our humanitarian philanthropic gesture.

The president of the group, Mohammed K. Fahnbulleh, thanked the Coalition for Democratic Change for the gesture and pledged that the money will be used for the intended purpose.

"We want to extend our thanks and appreciation to Congress for Democratic Change for fulfilling their promises towards our scholarship and fundraising program. We promised that the money donated will be used for the intended purpose," Fahnbulleh averred.

The CDC Youth League Spokesperson comment came less than a day after Vice President Joseph Boakai named House Speaker James Emmanuel Nuquay at his running mate.

His nomination as vice standard bearer of the Unity Party comes as no surprise, as his name was widely speculated in the last few days before the formal unveiling on Monday evening.