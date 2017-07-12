Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives Turkish Foreign Minister - Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Monrovia — President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, received in audience Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey.

The Turkish Foreign Minister was accompanied by his Liberian counterpart - Minister Marjon Kamara along with high-level delegation at the Foreign Ministry.

President Sirleaf extended warm welcome to Mr. Çavuşoğlu and his delegation to Liberia and held bilateral discussions at different levels aimed at strengthening cooperation between both countries.

President Sirleaf said the country's journey towards the rebuilding process has come a long way in the last 11 years; notwithstanding the many challenges faced including the global economic meltdown and the recent Ebola outbreak that claimed many lives.

She also informed Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, that the strengthening of the country's economy as well as providing employment opportunities for the citizens.

The Liberian leader among other things informed Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu about some Turkish-owned companies operating in Liberia especially in the mining sector.

She said Liberia is prepared for business and expressed optimism about the prospects of investing in agriculture.

She said the Liberian government is committed to seeking more partnerships to improve the lives of its people meaningfully.

President Sirleaf recalled the visit of Vice President Joseph Boakai to Turkey, which she said was geared toward strengthening improved relationship.

She assured him of government's commitment to ensure that investors are protected under the laws of Liberia.

For his part, Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu commended President Sirleaf for the warm reception accorded him and delegation since their arrival in Liberia and congratulated the Liberian leader as the first democratically elected female President in Africa.

He expressed Turkey's interest to invest in the areas of education, tourism and agriculture as well as its commitment to opening an Embassy in Liberia.