12 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SAIDS Warns Athletes About Herbal Supplement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

South African athletes have been warned against the use of a specific supplement which contains traces of anabolic steroids.

According to the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) , an independent laboratory, analysis of the herbal supplement 'Biogen Testoforte' conducted at the SA Doping Control Laboratory in the Free State, revealed the presence of three different anabolic steroids that were not listed on the product label.

"Consumers and athletes alike are cautioned on the use of dietary supplements, including herbal formulations, and products claiming to have testosterone stimulating capacity or other hormone-like effects, even it claims to do so "naturally" and "safely", i.e. without side effects," SAIDS stated in an advisory.

"The formulations in these types of products have not been clinically tested to prove its claims of efficacy or safety/side-effects."

Aside from potential health risks, by taking these supplements athletes also stood the risk of testing positive for substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) List of Prohibited Substances, and receiving a ban from the sport.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Cape Town Couple Accused of Murdering Toddler Back in Court

A couple accused of murdering an 18-month-old boy is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.