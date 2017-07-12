South African athletes have been warned against the use of a specific supplement which contains traces of anabolic steroids.

According to the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) , an independent laboratory, analysis of the herbal supplement 'Biogen Testoforte' conducted at the SA Doping Control Laboratory in the Free State, revealed the presence of three different anabolic steroids that were not listed on the product label.

"Consumers and athletes alike are cautioned on the use of dietary supplements, including herbal formulations, and products claiming to have testosterone stimulating capacity or other hormone-like effects, even it claims to do so "naturally" and "safely", i.e. without side effects," SAIDS stated in an advisory.

"The formulations in these types of products have not been clinically tested to prove its claims of efficacy or safety/side-effects."

Aside from potential health risks, by taking these supplements athletes also stood the risk of testing positive for substances on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) List of Prohibited Substances, and receiving a ban from the sport.

Source: Sport24