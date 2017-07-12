12 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Baby Proteas Ready for Their Toughest Challenge

The South African under-21 netball team's coach, Dorette Badenhorst , said they have prepared well for their toughest match so far in the Netball World Youth Cup when they face Australia on Wednesday.

Badenhorst said they identified few areas they had to fix despite an easy win against Singapore on Tuesday at Indoor Sport Arena.

"I expected it to be much tougher. Singapore has a sports school where talented players are identified early on and trained. So I was expecting more. We concentrated on our own game and tried out various strategies that we want to use against Australia," said Badenhorst.

The Baby Proteas have had an impeccable start in the competition, winning all three of their opening games against Barbados, Zimbabwe and Singapore.

But Badenhorst knows that Australia will be a tough nut to crack.

"There are different things we tried to work on like speed and strengthening our defence. I tried to rest some few players (in a match against Singapore) for Australia's game. We have done our analysis and we'll be watching the videos as we prepare to take them on. We believe we can do it," she said.

The Baby Proteas' results so far:

Baby Proteas 62-30 Barbados

Zimbabwe 42-56 Baby Proteas

Baby Proteas 72-22 Singapore

South Africa

