Angola: Transport Sector Reinforced With New Buses

Moçâmedes — Twenty-five new buses for urban, inter-municipal and inter-provincial service were delivered Tuesday to the transport sector in the municipality of Moçâmedes, south-western Namibe province.

Delivered the fleet was Transport Minister Augusto da Silva Tomás meant to improve the public transport system in Namibe province.

The 36-seat buses were delivered to the heads of Cat jor, Paufil and J.A.S. companies

Augusto da Silva Tomás said that the delivery of the means marked a new cycle of strengthening road transport capacity.

While, the governor of Namibe province, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, said that the transports will serve the population, under the guidelines from the Institute of Road Transport.