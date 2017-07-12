A man who got injured after he caught his wife with a United Methodist Church reverend on Monday wept uncontrollably as he narrated how he was thrown off a moving vehicle by the cleric, resulting in the postponement of the matter by the court.

David Gwarazimba (47) cried while narrating how he caught his wife with Reverend Eliot Chikwenjere. Chikwenjere appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Themba Kwenda facing charges of attempted murder.

Gwarazimba told the court that he got suspicious when his wife received a call from Chikwenjere while on their way to town. "Your Worship, I have known this man for the past 11 years as he used to work with my wife at the United Methodist Church headquarters.

"When my wife received the call, I was the one with her bag so I took the phone and saw the accused's number but it was saved under another name. "I gave her the phone and heard them arranging to meet at Albion Street," he explained.

He further narrated how he caught up with his wife's untoward behaviour. "When we were dropped off at Copacabana (bus terminus in Harare) I insisted on escorting her but she refused.

"Since I suspected what was happening, I trailed her from Copacabana up to Raleigh Street where she met Chikwenjere. I even saw them kissing the moment she entered the car."

Gwarazimba also told the court that he did not jump onto the car but it was Chikwenjere, who struck him as he tried to flee when he realised they were caught. "When he realised that I was standing close to his car, he sped off hitting me in the process and I fell right on top of his car's bonnet.

"He sped off driving in a zigzag manner as he tried to rid me off his car but did not succeed. Other drivers hooted for him to stop but he was out for blood. He then hit the emergency brakes resulting in me falling from the car," he said.

Gwarazimba could not continue as he broke down in tears and cried uncontrollably. The court told the State to look for another date as he was still emotionally unstable.

Chikwenjere, through his lawyer, denied the charge saying it was Gwarazimba who intended to cause harm to him. "Your Worship, I plead not guilty to the charge. I never had the intention to inflict any harm upon the complainant but it was him who was the aggressor.

"It was the complainant who exhibited his intention to harm me. He is the one who jumped on my vehicle and proceeded to strike the windscreen with his bare hands intending to injure me. Fearing for my life, I drove off while he shouted that he wanted to kill me," he said.

It is alleged that on June 12, at around midday, Chikwenjere was parked along Kaguvi Street in the capital. The court heard that Gwarazimba saw his wife, Patricia Tambudzai seated in Chikwenjere's Mitsubishi Grandi. Out of suspicion that Chikwenjere was having a love affair with his wife, Gwarazimba jumped onto the car's bonnet and held onto the wipers.

It is the State's case that Chikwenjere drove his car along Kaguvi Street, injuring Gwarazimba on the head and face. He was referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment while Chikwenjere was taken to the police.

The matter was postponed to July 13 for continuation.