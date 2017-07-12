Angola: Interior Ministry Pledges to Secure Electoral Process

Luanda — Angolan minister of Interior Angelo Veiga Tavares Monday in Luanda guaranteed engagement and impartiality of the staff of the sector and other defence and security bodies in ensuring safety of all phases of the electoral process.

Angelo Veiga Tavares was speaking at a meeting that brought together representatives of political parties and provincial commanders of the National Police.

He said that the corporation will do everything to maintain peace, security and public order in the various phases of the election.

The minister noted that the forces and services of the Ministry of the Interior and other defence and security bodies are directed to full engage in the process and use of force only as a last resort.

He said he hoped the political parties competing for the 23 August elections to cooperate.

The minister called on political parties and coalitions to inform their militants and sympathizers to show civic attitude, political tolerance and patriotism throughout all phases of the process.

Forecasts and results should not be grounds for calling into question the climate of peace the country enjoys since 2002, he said.

The three-hour meeting gathered representatives from political parties of MPLA (ruling party), UNITA, PRS, APN and coalition CASA-CE.

Also attended the meeting chairperson of National Electoral Commission (CNE), André da Silva Neto, and director of Technology for Elections of MAT, António Lemos.