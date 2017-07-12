12 July 2017

Zimbabwe: City Man Gives in-Law Stolen TV

By Primrose Nyanzero

A 24-year-old Harare man has been sentenced to nine months in prison after he was convicted of stealing household property worth over $4 000, including a plasma TV which he gave to his mother-in-law.

Tyson Meki of 105 Stoneridge in Waterfalls pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo.

Mr Mapfumo slapped him with a 14-month prison term, but conditionally set aside three months for five years. Another two months were suspended on condition he paid back Tafadzwa Chirimarizani (20) of Mangoromera Street, St Mary's by August 10.

The prosecutor Ms Ntombikayise Nleya proved that on January 15 this year at around 9pm, Chirimarizani secured his house as he went to Huruyadzo Shopping Centre, before Meki broke into the house.

Meki stole an HP laptop, 22 inch Telefunken television, video game player and a Lumia 520 cellphone all valued at $4 580.

After 30 minutes, Chirimarizani returned and discovered the offence.

He reported the matter to the police.

