South Africa: Sharks Need 'No Motivation' for Lions

The Sharks came close to beating the Lions at Ellis Park on April 1, eventually going down 34-29 in one of the most entertaining matches of Super Rugby 2017 so far.

This weekend they have a chance to put that right when they host Johan Ackermann's men at King's Park in what is the last round of group stages before the play-offs.

It is an interesting scenario, because a Lions win may actually benefit the Sharks more as they head into the quarter-finals.

If they finish eighth on the overall log and the Lions finish top, the Sharks will travel to Johannesburg for their quarter-final.

However, if the Sharks beat the Lions to keep them in second place and then stay eighth themselves, then their reward will be a trip to Christchurch to take on the Crusaders in the quarter-finals.

The Sharks, though, are not thinking that way at all and heading into Saturday's clash they want to put in a performance to show that they can challenge in this competition.

"There is no motivation needed. After the last game that we played them in, I think we can take real confidence out of that game. We know what we're up against," lock Stephan Lewies , who is set to make his 50th Super Rugby appearance for the Sharks, said from Durban.

"The guys enjoyed that game and the way we played, but at the end of the day losing is never nice and the scoreboard is what counts.

"There has been a lot of talk about discipline ... that's what cost us against them last time."

On his milestone match, Lewies acknowledged that it was a significant moment in his career.

"The time went by so quickly, I can't believe it's 50 already. It's almost a dream come true ... it's a big occasion for me," he said.

"We need to get back into our rhythm and into our winning ways. After this there are no second chances."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Source: Sport24