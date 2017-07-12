12 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Sharks Need 'No Motivation' for Lions

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sharks came close to beating the Lions at Ellis Park on April 1, eventually going down 34-29 in one of the most entertaining matches of Super Rugby 2017 so far.

This weekend they have a chance to put that right when they host Johan Ackermann's men at King's Park in what is the last round of group stages before the play-offs.

It is an interesting scenario, because a Lions win may actually benefit the Sharks more as they head into the quarter-finals.

If they finish eighth on the overall log and the Lions finish top, the Sharks will travel to Johannesburg for their quarter-final.

However, if the Sharks beat the Lions to keep them in second place and then stay eighth themselves, then their reward will be a trip to Christchurch to take on the Crusaders in the quarter-finals.

The Sharks, though, are not thinking that way at all and heading into Saturday's clash they want to put in a performance to show that they can challenge in this competition.

"There is no motivation needed. After the last game that we played them in, I think we can take real confidence out of that game. We know what we're up against," lock Stephan Lewies , who is set to make his 50th Super Rugby appearance for the Sharks, said from Durban.

"The guys enjoyed that game and the way we played, but at the end of the day losing is never nice and the scoreboard is what counts.

"There has been a lot of talk about discipline ... that's what cost us against them last time."

On his milestone match, Lewies acknowledged that it was a significant moment in his career.

"The time went by so quickly, I can't believe it's 50 already. It's almost a dream come true ... it's a big occasion for me," he said.

"We need to get back into our rhythm and into our winning ways. After this there are no second chances."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Cape Town Couple Accused of Murdering Toddler Back in Court

A couple accused of murdering an 18-month-old boy is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.