South Africa: Cheetahs Name Final Super Rugby Team

Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for Friday night's Super Rugby encounter against the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth.

The game will be both teams' final game in Super Rugby following the decision to scrap two South African teams from the competition.

Smith has made a few changes to the team that lost 40-34 to the Stormers in Bloemfontein on July 1.

Up front, Carl Wegner replaces Armand Koster at lock, with Koster providing cover on the bench. Uzair Cassiem moves to No 6 flank, while Oupa Mohoje is back in the starting line-up at No 7. Henco Venter is suspended for a game after receiving a red card against the Stormers.In the backline, Fred Zeilinga will start at flyhalf, with Niel Marais on the bench.William Small-Smith starts at right wing, replacing the injured Sergeal Petersen (hamstring), while Junior Pokomela is new on the bench. Kick-off for Friday's game at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is scheduled for 19:00. Teams:

Kings

TBA

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Niell Jordaan, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Carl Wegner, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Armandt Koster, 20 Junior Pokomela, 21 Chris Dry, 22 Ruan van Rensburg, 23 Niel Marais

