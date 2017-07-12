South Africa: McGregor Wins Surfski Challenge Opener

Multiple World Marathon champion Hank McGregor has clinched victory at the first race of the Bay Union Open Ocean Surfski Challenge 2017.

The 12km race opener had perfect weather and sea conditions for a stunner of a race, attracted a large field of 75 paddlers including seven-time Dusi winner Andy Birkett, plus Wade Krieger, Gene Prato, and seasoned masters, Bruce Wenke and Linton Hope.

McGregor, fresh from his victory at the Mauritius Ocean Classic last weekend, was slow off the start line after a paddle mix up but got to the front with ease and kept it to the finish line, finishing in 00:56:31, seven seconds ahead Andy Birkett in 00:56:38 with third placed Gene Prato in 00:57:45.

"I am really happy I had the chance to be part of today's race. The conditions were ideal and I am really happy that such a large field came out to enjoy the conditions. It was a brilliant day out to be racing," McGregor said post race.

Next on McGregor's racing calendar is the Canadian Surfski Championships at Howe Sound in Vancouver, Canada from July 15/16, followed by the Gorge Downwind Championship on the Columbia River Gorge near Oregon in the United States from July 18-22.

Bay Union Open Ocean Challenge Series:

Men

1. Hank McGregor 00:56:31

2. Andy Birkett 00:56:38

3. Gene Prato 00:57:45

Women

1. Nikki Russell 01:03:38

2. Michelle Burn 01:04:18

3. Kyeta Purchase 01:05:10

Source: Sport24