South Africa: Wayde, Semenya Lead SA in London

A 22-member preliminary team has been announced by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for next month's IAAF World Championships in London.
The squad includes all four of the country's Track and Field medallists at last year's Rio Olympic Games in Brazil, with 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, long jumper Luvo Manyonga, 800m runner Caster Semenya and javelin's Sunette Viljoen spearheading the team.
They will be joined by a number of other medal contenders, including in-form sprinter Akani Simbine, long jump's Ruswahl Samaai and Antonio Alkana in the 110m hurdles.
Athletes who have not been included in the squad will have until the end of the qualifying window of July 23 to achieve the ASA A-standard in their respective disciplines to book themselves a place in the final team.
The 16th edition of the biennial IAAF World Championships will be held in the English capital from August 4-13, 2017.
"This is the time for athletes who are still searching for a qualifier to show their mettle," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.
"Work harder and don't give up. There is still a chance for anybody who want to represent the Rainbow Nation at this global premier event."
Preliminary Team
Men
100m
Akani Simbine, Thando Roto
200m
Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk, Clarence Munyai, Ncilini Titi
400m
Wayde van Niekerk
Marathon
April Lusapho, Sibusiso Nzima, Desmond Mokgobo
110m hurdles
Antonio Alkana
Long Jump
Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Zarck Visser, Khotso Mokoena
Shot Put
Oratio Cremona, Jaco Engelbrecht
Javelin Throw
Rocco van Rooyen
Women
100m
Carina Horn
800m
Caster Semenya
Marathon
Mapaseka Makhanya, Jenna Challenor
400m
Wenda Nel
Javelin
Sunette Viljoen
Source: Sport24