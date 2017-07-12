South Africa: Wayde, Semenya Lead SA in London

A 22-member preliminary team has been announced by Athletics South Africa (ASA) for next month's IAAF World Championships in London.

The squad includes all four of the country's Track and Field medallists at last year's Rio Olympic Games in Brazil, with 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, long jumper Luvo Manyonga, 800m runner Caster Semenya and javelin's Sunette Viljoen spearheading the team.

They will be joined by a number of other medal contenders, including in-form sprinter Akani Simbine, long jump's Ruswahl Samaai and Antonio Alkana in the 110m hurdles.

Athletes who have not been included in the squad will have until the end of the qualifying window of July 23 to achieve the ASA A-standard in their respective disciplines to book themselves a place in the final team.

The 16th edition of the biennial IAAF World Championships will be held in the English capital from August 4-13, 2017.

"This is the time for athletes who are still searching for a qualifier to show their mettle," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

"Work harder and don't give up. There is still a chance for anybody who want to represent the Rainbow Nation at this global premier event."

Preliminary Team

Men

100m

Akani Simbine, Thando Roto

200m

Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk, Clarence Munyai, Ncilini Titi

400m

Wayde van Niekerk

Marathon

April Lusapho, Sibusiso Nzima, Desmond Mokgobo

110m hurdles

Antonio Alkana

Long Jump

Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai, Zarck Visser, Khotso Mokoena

Shot Put

Oratio Cremona, Jaco Engelbrecht

Javelin Throw

Rocco van Rooyen

Women

100m

Carina Horn

800m

Caster Semenya

Marathon

Mapaseka Makhanya, Jenna Challenor

400m

Wenda Nel

Javelin

Sunette Viljoen

Source: Sport24