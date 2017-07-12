Africa: Xavier Names 22 Players for 'Operation Beat Madagascar'

Mozambique coach Abel Xavier has named a 22-man squad ahead of their Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 Second Round First leg clash away to Madagascar this weekend.

Xavier is hoping the Mambas can avenge the painful 4-1 loss handed them by the Islanders at the recent COSAFA Cup in South Africa, when the two sides face-off on Sunday, 16 July 2016 at the Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

The former Liverpool defender has made clear his intentions by including only four players from the COSAFA squad namely Milton, Nuno, Nelson and Victor in the travelling party to the Malagasy capital.

Xavier expects a tough challenge from "Barea", who doused the Flames of Malawi in both legs at the First Round to advance 2-0 on aggregate, in their quest to reach the final round of the Southern Zone qualifiers.

Mozambique hosts the second leg on Sunday, 23 July 2017 with the winner from both legs facing either Angola or Mauritius at the final round.

Three teams will qualify to represent the Southern Zone at the fifth edition of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their countries of birth scheduled for 12 January to 4 February 2018 in Kenya.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Victor (Ferroviário de Nacala), Guirrugo (Costa do Sol), Joaquim (Maxaquene)

Defenders: Bheu (Liga Desportiva), Jeitoso (Ferroviário de Maputo), Mambucho (Ferroviário da Beira), Chico, Solimão, Nelson (all Cosa do Sol), Norberto (Desportivo de Nacala), Bruno (Maxaquene)

Midfielders: Telinho (Liga Desportiva), Kambala, Luís Miquissone (UD Songo), Loló (Costa do Sol), Nuno (Chingale), Milton (Desportivo de Maputo), Raul (Ferroviário de Nampula)

Forwards: Sonito (Liga Desportiva), Maninho, Dayo (both Ferroviário da (Beira), Isac (Costa do Sol).

Fixtures

Central-East Zone

14.07.2017 Juba South Sudan vs Uganda

15.07.2017 Mwanza Tanzania vs Rwanda

15.07.2017 Djibouti Djibouti vs Ethiopia

West Zone A

15.07.2017 Freetown Sierra Leone vs Senegal

15.07.2017 Bakau Gambia vs Mali

15.07.2017 Bissau Guinea Bissau vs Guinea

16.07.2017 Paynesville Liberia vs Mauritania

West Zone B

16.07.2017 Lome Togo vs Benin

Southern Zone

15.07.2017 Moroni Comoros vs Lesotho

15.07.2017 Francistown Botswana vs South Africa

16.07.2017 Antananarivo Madagascar vs Mozambique

16.07.2017 Belle Vue Mauritius vs Angola

16.07.2017 Windhoek Namibia vs Zimbabwe

16.07.2017 Lobamba Swaziland vs Zambia