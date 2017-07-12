Africa: Mayanga - Tanzania Must Start the Job At Home

Tanzania coach, Salum Mayanga, has named a 24-man squad for this weekend's Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 qualifiers Second Round first leg clash with Rwanda in the port city of Mwanza.

Fresh from their impressive third place feat at the just ended COSAFA Cup in South Africa, Mayanga has left out three players, who suffered various degrees of injuries during the regional championship. The trio consists of goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya and forwards Mbaraka Yusuf and Shaban Chilunda.

Six new faces have been handed called-ups with the surprise being U-17 goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwili, who was part of the Serengeti Boys squad at the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon last May.

Others are midfield duo, Joseph Mahundi of Azam and Simba's Said Ndemla. The rest are Majimaji forward, Kelvin Sabato, scorer of nine goals in the recently ended Tanzania Premier League, Boniface Maganga of Mbao and Athanas Mdimu from second-tier side, Alliance academy.

"We want to win both legs but we need to start it at home. I am impressed with the COSAFA achievement and I am sure that my team will play well to win.

"I left out the three players due to injury but others are fit to take up their places. Last week, we called up John Bocco to supplement the striking force after Mbaraka Yusuf's injury. The others will make our squad deeper and competitive," Mayanga said.

The second leg will take place on Saturday, 22 July 2017 in Kigali with the winner facing either Uganda or South Sudan at the final round for one of the two Central-East zone slots.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Aish Manula (Azam), Said Mohammed (Mtibwa Sugar), Ramadhani Kabwili (Serengeti Boys)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Gardiel Michael (Azam), Hassan Kessy (Young Africans)

Hamimu Abdul (Toto Africans), Salim Mbonde (Mtibwa Sugar), Abdi Banda (Simba), Nurdin Chona (Tanzania Prisons)

Midfielders: Mzamiru Yassin, Said Ndemla, Shiza Kichuya (Simba), Himid Mao, Erasto Nyoni, Joseph Mahundi (Azam), Salmin Hoza (Mbao), Raphael Daud (Mbeya City), Simon Msuva (Young Africans)

Forwards: Athanas Mdamu (Alliance), John Bocco (Azam), Kelvin Sabato (Majimaji) Stahimil Mbonde (Mtibwa Sugar), Boniface Maganga (Mbao)

Fixtures

Central-East Zone

14.07.2017 Juba South Sudan vs Uganda

15.07.2017 Mwanza Tanzania vs Rwanda

15.07.2017 Djibouti Djibouti vs Ethiopia

West Zone A

15.07.2017 Freetown Sierra Leone vs Senegal

15.07.2017 Bakau Gambia vs Mali

15.07.2017 Bissau Guinea Bissau vs Guinea

16.07.2017 Paynesville Liberia vs Mauritania

West Zone B

16.07.2017 Lome Togo vs Benin

Southern Zone

15.07.2017 Moroni Comoros vs Lesotho

15.07.2017 Francistown Botswana vs South Africa

16.07.2017 Antananarivo Madagascar vs Mozambique

16.07.2017 Belle Vue Mauritius vs Angola

16.07.2017 Windhoek Namibia vs Zimbabwe

16.07.2017 Lobamba Swaziland vs Zambia