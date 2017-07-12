Sudan: ♦ This Week's News in Brief ♦

analysis

Dabanga Sudan — A compact weekly digest of Dabanga Sudan's highlights of the news from Darfur and Sudan

♦ Trump pushes back decision on lifting Sudan sanctions

11 July - 2017 WASHINGTON The Trump administration delayed its decision on whether to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan, giving itself three more months to determine whether the government of President Omar Al Bashir has made enough progress to see the country relieved from crippling economic sanctions.

The executive order by President Donald Trump, issued on Tuesday evening, postponed the deadline for his administration and the secretary of state to review and decide on the lifting of nearly 20-year-old sanctions, to 12 October 2017. In the order he said the remaining months will include "additional fact-finding and a more comprehensive analysis of the Government of Sudan's actions".

Several dozen US Congressmen and lawmakers urged the American president to delay today's deadline, arguing that his administration did not yet have sufficient staff in place to fully evaluate whether the sanctions merited being removed.

"Some more time is needed", Department spokesman Heather Nauert confirmed in a press statement. She added that the US is also committed to engaging with Sudan on improving the human rights and freedom of religion situation, "and ensuring that Sudan is committed to the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea".

Meanwhile the United Nations Country Team in Sudan are in favour of the lifting of sanctions. "Sudan has fulfilled all its commitments to the United States," said Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour, adding that the penalties inflicted on the people since Sudan was branded a state sponsor of terrorism in 1997, have been enormous.

Continue reading

♦ Containing a callous killer: interview with anti-cholera campaigner

July 12 - 2017 SUDAN Presentations on the streets, online videos, posters, bars of soap. There is little that the dozens of local initiatives have not done to help people fight against infection and raise awareness about the rapid spread of cholera in Sudan. Without any support from the Sudanese government in Khartoum, volunteers throughout the country have teamed-up in providing information to residents about prevention, local treatment services and how to deal with people who fell victim to cholera.

"The government's failure to officially declare the epidemic has been the main obstacle to the initiatives," said campaigner Najda Mansour, a grassroots activist, in an interview with Radio Dabanga. "But we use all kinds of means to coordinate this work. Social and chat media such as Facebook and WhatsApp, which are also used to raise health awareness among people through videos about cholera prevention and illustrations."

The disease has claimed 940 lives since cholera cases emerged in Blue Nile state in August last year, an independent national epidemiological centre found. An increasing number which the initiatives and field teams of volunteers try to curb in various ways: creating informative videos, visiting mosques and handing out disinfectants in public transport.

Continue reading

More news from Radio Dabanga:

NISS seizes Sudanese newspapers reporting on FIFA ban

July 11 - 2017 KHARTOUM The Sudanese security service confiscated the print runs of two sports newspapers on Monday, for reporting on the ban which the international football federation FIFA...

Sudanese journalist pays fine with crowdfunding

July 11 - 2017 KHARTOUM UPDATE 18:55 Amal Habbani has been released from prison on Tuesday afternoon, after a crowdfunding campaign raised enough money to pay the fine of SDG 10,000 ($1.488)...

Attacks, extortion against North Darfur farmers

July 11 - 2017 TABIT Two women were attacked on farms on the outskirts of Tabit in North Darfur on Sunday. Kaltoum Yahya Saleh and Aisha Musa Hamaa were seriously injured on the head in the ...

'Overall situation in Darfur remains fragile': Unamid head

July 10 - 2017 KHARTOUM Today, the Joint Special Representative of the UN-AU peacekeeping Mission in Darfur (Unamid), Jeremiah Mamabolo, briefed an audience in Khartoum on the ...

Darfur's East Jebel Marra devoid of health services, 30 die of cholera

July 10 - 2017 DARFUR / NORTH KORDOFAN / EASTERN SUDAN Medical sources in South Darfur reported that more than 30 people died of cholera and at least 50 others have been infected in East ...

Torrential rains kill two children in Sudan's El Gezira

July 10 - 2017 EL GEZIRA Extremely heavy rainfall in the southern part of El Gezira on Saturday led to the death of two children on Saturday. Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a resident of the El Haj Abdallah ...

Three Darfur rebel groups form 'Sudan Liberation Force'

July 9 - 2017 DARFUR Three rebel groups in Darfur have merged under the name of the Sudan Liberation Force Alliance. They say they are not bound by any ceasefire. In a statement on Friday, the...

ICC rules South Africa guilty of not arresting Bashir

July 6 - 2017 THE HAGUE Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled today that they will not refer South Africa's non-compliance to a higher authority, after deciding that the nation failed in its...

Cholera in South Kordofan: Student dies, infections spread

July 6 - 2017 DELLING / KADUGLI / ED DAEIN Four people died of cholera in Delling in South Kordofan, including a university student. Three other students also contracted cholera. Meanwhile the...

Gunmen kidnap 18 refugees in eastern Sudan's Kassala

July 5 - 2017 KASSALA On Monday, unidentified gunmen seized 18 Eritrean refugees from the Refugee Commission office in Kassala, and took them to an unknown destination. "Three heavily...

This digest is an excerpt from the weekly Darfur & Sudan News Update. Subscribe here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox