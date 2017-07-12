Kenya: We Are Not Interested in Tenders, We Want Polls on August 8, Jubilee Says

press release

Narok — The Jubilee Party today said it will not sit in any tender committee meeting to decide who supplies ballot papers for the August 8 polls.

The announcement was made by Deputy President and Deputy Party leader William Ruto who was in the company of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two leaders said all that Jubilee wants is nothing short of Kenyans going to the polls on August 8, warning the IEBC against being drawn into a conspiracy to deny Kenyans their right to vote.

The DP, who spoke at OlMekenyu in Narok County, said the role of choosing who prints ballot papers belongs strictly to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

President Kenyatta warned the opposition to stop threatening Kenyans with violence and to also know that it is voters who will chose the outcome of the election.

The Deputy President said shady businessmen close to the opposition have reportedly written to IEBC asking to be given the contract to print ballot papers.

"The tenderpreneurs who wrote the NASA manifesto have now written to the IEBC to be given the tender for ballot papers," said the DP.

The DP said the Jubilee Party does not care about who supplies the ballot papers but wants to have elections on august 8.

"We will not sit in any meeting on tenders because we do not have a printing press of our own or tenderprenueurs," said the DP.

He urged the Courts to avoid being misused by the opposition to scuttle the election process.

The DP said the many cases that the opposition has lined up in the courts are designed to deny Kenyans their fundamental rights to vote as provided for in the Constitution.

President Kenyatta assured Kenyans that the Government would ensure that there is peace in the country during and after the elections.

He said one of the core aims the Jubilee Party was formed for is to unite Kenyans, and it is a task it will never abandon.

The President called on residents of the county to reject attempts by the opposition to incite Kenyans against each other.

"Displacing people from their homes, burning churches and schools is the work of the devil," said the President.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai said opposition Raila Odinga incited the violence that rocked the region after the 2007 elections and later abandoned the people. He urged locals to vote in large numbers for Jubilee Party because it cares about the welfare and peace of all Kenyans.

The President and his Deputy spoke as they started their tour of Narok County.

At Olmekenyu, the President launched the construction of the Ololunga-Ole Mukenyu road which will be upgraded to bitumen standards.