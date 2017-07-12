Liberia: Sen. Wesseh Advocates for Peace Holiday

River Gee County Senator Conmany B. Wesseh is appealing to the Liberian Senate for the adoption of a working holiday and a national award for peace in recognition, acknowledgement and recommitment to the restoration, consolidation and promotion of peace in Liberia.

The River Gee law maker in a communication sent to the plenary yesterday said, the proposed working holiday will help citizens to retrospect on the past in order to maintain the peace Liberians are currently enjoying.

His statement was in line with the fourteen years peace and stability of the country that Liberians are experiencing since the 18 day of August 2003, after the peace meeting in Accra Ghana, sanitizing Liberians not to return to the ugly past.

Considering the historical importance of this day, Senator Wesseh said that the government of Liberia under the leadership of President Sirleaf organized a complex celebration of its 10th anniversary in a week of activities that concluded in an attractive program held on August 18, 2013 at the Centennial Pavilion in Monrovia.

According to him, 2017 anniversary should be an achieved fourteen years of peace, which then cancels out the fourteen years of wars, "that makes the next year very critical, the year of national elections in peace confirming total victory over war, over armed violence".

"Accordingly, I am proposing for the kind consideration of this honorable Senate and the entire Legislature to pass into law, two actions: The creation of a National Day of Peace to be celebrated on the 18th of August each year as a working holiday. On that day, throughout the country, there should be programs of thanksgiving, of peace education emphasizing never again to war based on the causes and lesson of the Liberian civil war, and of peace festivals, cultural, sporting and other activities; and, the creation of a Special National Medal for Peace which could be awarded in two categories, as separate ceremonies-one to be named the people's medal for peace to be awarded annually by the National Legislature to those who our Legislative leadership may consider to have contributed in special ways to the promotion and maintaining of peace in Liberia," he explained.

Meanwhile the plenary of the Liberian Senate accepted the communication and the proposal and forwarded it to the relevant Committees for vetting and to report in two weeks' time.