Kenya: The Day Nicholas Biwott Called Himself Total Man

While the short but powerful man had been referred to outside Parliament as "Total Man", July 20, 2000 was one of the rare instances when Nicholas Kipyator Biwott referred to himself using the moniker.

That day, there had been a lengthy debate on a motion to adopt the report of an Anti-Corruption Select Committee, which had recommended that the then Attorney-General introduce in Parliament a Bill entitled The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Bill.

From the Hansard, Nominated MP Tabitha Seii appeared to have been targeting the man she had unsuccessfully tried to unseat as Keiyo South MP, when she rose to contribute to debate on the motion.

Here is an excerpt from Parliament's official record of that day, the Hansard.

Mrs Seii: Mr Deputy Speaker, Sir, this is such a painful experience. When we talk of corruption in this country, so many people are aching. There are people who have lost jobs because one individual feels that they can just say a word and that person loses his job. There are not many of them. For those of you who condone corruption, remember you have not suffered, and you do not know where the shoe is pinching.

Mr Deputy Speaker, Sir, when we talk of corruption, we need to move these people. If you are brave enough today, I have a message for you! If you are man or woman enough, I have a message for you!

An hon. Member: We have got a "Total Man"!

Mrs Seii: The message is, expose yourself to the X-ray of anti-corruption and then we shall prove you, and all the Kenyans will know that you are clean. I have a message for any Member of Parliament today. Many a time, when any evil in this country is mentioned, his name does not miss to be in it.

Mr Deputy Speaker Sir, my constituents have asked me whether it is true or not. I challenge him today, if he is a "Total Man" to stand up against the X-Ray and expose himself to it and prove to Kenyans that he is a clean man, and he is not a corrupt man, so that all Kenyans may know that he is a clean man.

(Applause)

Mr Deputy Speaker: Order! Order!

Mrs Seii: Mr Deputy Speaker, Sir, Nicholas Biwott calls himself a "Total Man". We want you to prove that you are not a "Total Mess", but you are a "Total Man"!

The Minister for Tourism, Trade and Industry (Mr Biwott): On a point of order, Mr Deputy Speaker, Sir. Of course, I am a "Total Man". The hon. Member who has been contributing talks about her constituents! What constituency does she represent?

Mrs Seii: Mr Deputy Speaker, Sir!, for the information of the "Total Man", my constituency is bigger than his.