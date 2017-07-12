Kenya: Kotecha in Third Round of Tennis Championship

Defending champion Sheil Kotecha on Tuesday cruised into the third round of the ITF Nairobi Junior Open tournament after a 6-2, 7-5 win over Faisal Alrebdi of Saudi Arabia.

The top-seeded Kenyan was in impressive form in the boys' second round tie, clinching victory in 67 minutes to secure his place in the third round.

Kotecha, who is looking to defend his title in this week's second leg, attributed his success to a strong start and consistency in playing. "It was largely comfortable. He did push me a bit in the second set but I was able to get myself out of jail," Kotecha said.

TOOK THE LEAD

After breaking Alrebdi for a 3-1 lead in the opening set, Kotecha would use his powerful double backhand to take the next three games in comfortable fashion.

The second set was evenly poised as the Saudi matched the home player for the better part of the opening exchanges. After a topsy-turvy affair in which both players won five games apiece, Kotecha benefited from his opponents' double faults to close out the encounter.

Other Kenyans who sailed to the third round were Albert Njogu and Angela Okutoyi.

Njogu, seeded 16th, saw off another Saudi Saleh Almatar 6-1, 6-0 in the second round, while Okutoyi beat Noor Omar of Egypt 6-2, 6-2 in girls' second round singles encounter on centre court.

It was however heartbreak for Kenya's Mwendwa Mutuku as she bowed out after losing 6-2, 6-0 to Spaniard Pablo Muro.

Boys' second seed and first leg finalist Abdallah Fouad also sealed his place in the third round after comfortably beating India's Kushan Shah 6-1, 6-1.