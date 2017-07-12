Kenya: Nkata Purring After Wrestling Down K'ogalo

Bandari coach Paul Nkata has heaped praises on his players following a hard-fought 6-5 win on penalties against Gor Mahia in GOtv Shield's round of 32 matches played on Sunday in Thika Municipal Stadium.

The teams drew 1-1 in regular time and Nkata now believes his players are slowly getting their act together and has predicted a better performance from the team this season.

On Sunday, K'Ogalo fell behind in the 57th minute after Lewis Cosmas put Bandari ahead, but Gor made amends in the 74th minute through new comer Boniface Omondi for 1-1 scoreline in regular time, taking the game penalties.

"We did our homework well and recruited players whom we needed to fill gaps that we had noticed in the first leg and this makes me confident that we're ready to go," Nkata, who won SportPesa Premier League title with Tusker last season, said.

The team's fans from the Coast region have also thrown their weight behind the players, saying the club is on path to full recovery path after successive victories over giants Gor and Tusker. On July 2, Bandari beat Tusker 1-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Kinoru Stadium.

Led by Friends of Bandari chairman, Hassan Tito, the fans who visited Nation Media Group offices in Mombasa on Monday praised the team's technical bench for building a formidable side which they believe can successfully challenge for trophies.

The fans are now yearning for more. "We strongly believe that the team assembled by Bandari's technical bench during the June transfer window can go places. With the expertise of coach Paul Nkata, the sky is the limit for Bandari. We now have the capacity to even win the league title," Tito, himself a former player for Coast-based team Congo Boys, said.