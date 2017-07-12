Ethiopia: Addis Tourism Insight - Know the Public Parks

analysis

Starting from its founding basement located close to Entoto Mountains up to the downtown, Addis Ababa encloses numerous eye catching and breathtaking public parks which are established with different purposes.

However, these are not well known neither by the residents of Addis Addis and other international tourists to the needed extent.

The African Park

It is situated at the back of the Prime Minister Office, between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Hilton Hotel down towards the National Palace. It was built in 2004. It is one of the parks with an astonishing view that gives special enchant to the city.

This neat and greenery park is equipped with kids' recreational facilities such as hilltops and playground where children can climb, slide, hang, swing and entertain themselves. The artificial flood that flows in circulating way has also given special attraction for the park. The waste treatment mechanism of the park could be a model for city's waste disposal and treatment service.

Getachew Haile is Manager of the African Park. He told The Ethiopian Herald that the park is serving the general public though it was mainly opened for kids to enjoy with electronic materials and lots of fun activities. However, adults and mentally disabled people also prefer the park in order to get out of their stress.

According to Getachew, the park is visited also by some script writers and authors. There are also some families who arrange get together in the park.

The park is serving up to 40,000 local and foreign visitors annually, he said, adding that it is also special because it does not have different pricing rates for local and foreign tourists. Furthermore, no matter how long the kids stay on recreational facilities, no additional charges are requested once the entrance fee which is 20 Birr for kids and 30 Birr for adults is paid.

Hamle-19 Park

This Park is found behind the US Embassy and adjacent to The Cure Hospital. It covers an area of 20 acres of land. The park has indigenous plants like Juniper, lower level bushes and other exotic tress including Eucalyptus trees. As viewed from the place customary known as '41 Eyesus' local vicinity, the densely populated plants along the roads in the park are tantalizing.

The Park arranges service for wedding ceremony. According to insiders from the park, the park is most preferable for valentine celebration.

The Itege Menen Dinning Hall inside the Park, is providing some traditional foods, restaurant and cafe services to visitors.

Gullele Botanic Garden

The first of its kind in Ethiopia, Gullele Park is a kind of a forest reserve at the outskirts of Addis Ababa. It was established some five years back on 705 hectares of land by the joint venture of Addis Ababa University and Addis Ababa City Administration. The Park aspires four major objectives: Conservation; Research, Education and Eco-tourism.

The Park, situated on the main road to 'Gojam', has unique varieties of natural flora. As some visitors commented on their social media accounts, the place is the most quietest and enchanting spot for walking in the busy Addis.

Bole Park

It is located along Bole road in front of Bole Printing Press. It covers an area of 364,014 square meters. It consists of different trees like Eucalyptus, Acacia Abyssinia, Juniper and other indigenous and exotic trees.

Peacock Park

The most beautiful park that is endowed with various flowering plants, Peacock Park, is located in Bole Sub-city. It also covers an area of 364,014 square meters. It is used for wedding and other recreational ceremonies.

In this park there are a number of indigenous trees and beautiful flowering plants species.

As the park arranges most of the weeding ceremonies held within the capital, it has considerable role in promoting Ethiopia's cultural weeding ceremonies.

Yeka Park

The establishment of the park goes back to 1985 by the Municipality of Addis Ababa. The park, which covers an area of 22,081 square meters and is patterned by different indigenous trees is located in Yeka Sub-city close to Megenagna Square. The cafe and restaurant services under the shade of the trees in Yeka Park is something stunning.

The Entoto Hill

'Entoto Hill' is one of the magnificent sites located in a place customary known as 'Shiro Meda. At the top of the hill, there are several markets where visitors can find their favourite goods. Specially, at 'Gundish Condo Site' on the way to Entoto Hill over the US Embassy and its surrounding area, the spot is the most busiest market as it is known for its cultural clothes, jewellery, and various items.

On the top of the hill, it is common to see hyenas and explore the adventure up to the highest point. The drive or walking up is something at its best. In the right and left side of the road to the hills,

For someone who had never been in the hill before, viewing the capital from top is exciting. The hill exposes the capital from its sky scrapper buildings to its hovels in blinking lights.

The Lion Zoo

The Lion Park/ Lion Zoo of Addis Ababa is the only home and is the park that visitors can see those lions and lioness in a single Lion cage, at Sidist Kilo.

Those who are interested in safari tours can visit this zoo by near distance. Not only the lions but also there are some other fauna species including the lesser kudus, eagles, ducks, apes and tortoises. It is surprising to see the Ethiopian Black lion with a very large mane. It gives highest pleasure to visitors.

This place brings back lots of memories. The right place to experience wildlife, particularly lions when you are in the middle of Addis. It is such a great place to go and visit all the beautiful lions and lionesses.

The lions have names linked with the name of the Ethiopian great distance runners including Haile, Kenenisa and Solomon; whereas the lionesses are named after the Ethiopian female runners, Tirunesh, Meseret and the like.

The zoo is the perfect place to zoologists and animal science researchers to conduct various researches.

Inside the park visitors are also cherished with sweet ice cream. It is the right place to enjoy kids, arrange ceremonies such as birthdays, and weeding.

The Ethiopian Herald learnt that the number of visitors reaches to 500 per day on average. This number hits for 180,000 in a year,

Established close to the Sidist Killo Square left side The Ethnographic Museum of Addis Ababa, is situated in the premises of the Addis Ababa University Main Campus.