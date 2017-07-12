Kenya: Former President Moi Says Late Biwott Was Dependable

Nairobi — Former President Daniel Arap Moi has remembered the late Nicholas Biwott as a dependable friend.

In a statement, Moi said that he came to know Biwott back in the 1950s and he later became one of his most loyal lieutenants.

"Biwott served in various ministerial positions in government and was a dedicated public servant, an astute businessman and a philanthropist who initiated community projects," he stated.

Biwott was one of the most powerful politicians during the Moi era, when he served as both Minister and the Keiyo South Member of Parliament.

Moi described him as a dependable friend whose public service had an impact to the Nation.

Former President Moi also remembers him as an astute businessman and philanthropist.

Biwott died in hospital where he was rushed Tuesday morning after he started feeling unwell at about 9.00am.

His daughter Esther Koimett spoke to reporters at the Lee Funeral home.

"We can confirm that he has rested and further information will be given once the family meets," she stated.

His cousin, Mark Chirchir told Capital FM News Biwott woke up well earlier in the morning, before he started feeling unwell at about 9.00am.

"He was not feeling bad. He was okay. He woke up in the morning and took his breakfast and then his condition just worsened. He was okay at around 9.00am in the morning and when he started feeling unwell we rushed him to the hospital and he died at about 9.30am," he stated.

Following his election in the 1979, Biwott served as a Minister of State (1979-1982) with responsibility for Science and Technology, Cabinet Affairs, Land settlement and Immigration.

Biwott's last cabinet appointment before KANU exited power was in May 2001, where he was appointed as the Minister of Trade and Industry and East African Tourism (2001-2002).

The former Cabinet Minister and businessman was embroiled in several controversies.

Biwott was named by Scotland Yard detective John Troon as a person of interest in the 1990 murder of Kenya's Foreign Affairs Minister Robert Ouko.