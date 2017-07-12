12 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lecturer Crisis as Phd Holders Retire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Several universities in the country are struggling to replace retiring lecturers who hold PhDs.

The universities are grappling with a shortage of PhD qualified lecturers as some of them retire or leave for other jobs.

The revelation emerged during a two-day conference on funding research, which ended on Tuesday at University of Nairobi.

The conference brought together top scholars from Africa and donors.

NYAIGOTI

The Commission for University Education chairman Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha challenged universities to produce professors who can supervise and offer quality education.

"Universities should have a viable staff training fund that is locally contributed and accessible to the young professors.

The funds will help develop and train young professors who will take over once the old ones retire," said Prof Chacha.

University of Nairobi vice-chancellor Peter Mbithi asked the government to ensure that it contributes about two per cent of its GDP towards research as opposed to the 0.8 per cent it currently provides.

RESEARCH KITTIES

Prof Mbithi said greater collaboration with donors will also enable the institutions to grow their research kitties.

The conference was convened by the Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa with a focus on uncontrolled expansion of universities, leadership and management of the institutions and under-funding among others.

Dr Alex Ezeh, the co-director of the consortium, said African governments had to invest in research for a knowledge economy to be a reality. "Developed countries have invested in research and we must do the same," said Dr Ezeh.

RESOURCES

In 2013, the government established the National Research Fund to provide a mechanism to mobilise resources for science technology and innovation funding.

A report by the commission indicates that for the last one year, close to 6,000 students enrolled in universities for PhDs, but only 369 graduated.

Kenya has less than 10,000 PhD holders, and requires 1,000 PhDs per year in order to narrow the student to lecturer ratio.

The conference brought together officials of Moi University and institutions in Uganda, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, US, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, among others.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.