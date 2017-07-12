South Africa: SACP Congress - 'The House Is Burning' - Ramaphosa

analysis

A passionate and charismatic Cyril Ramaphosa urged the SACP on Wednesday to remain in alliance with the ANC and Cosatu. The Deputy President slammed state capture and again urged for a commission of inquiry to be established. By GREG NICOLSON.

Ramaphosa's camp won a number of symbolic victories at the recent ANC policy conference, which was largely a proxy battle for the party's leadership race. Delegates said "monopoly capital" rather than "white minority capital" defined the economy and the party needed to implement "radical socio-economic transformation" rather than "radical economic transformation". The deputy president, however, said little to the media while President Jacob Zuma dominated headlines with his opening and closing addresses.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa found his voice. Speaking at the South African Communist Party's (SACP) national conference in Boksburg, he spoke out against state capture while urging the SACP to remain within the Tripartite Alliance.

"At no other point in the history of our movement has factionalism and division been so brazen, so pronounced and so confident," said Ramaphosa. The causes were outlined in ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe's diagnostic report, adopted at the policy conference after significant debate. Every day there is more information revealed on the network...