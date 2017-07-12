South Africa: DAFF Director General Suspended

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has announced the suspension of its director general, Mike Mlengana.

Mlengana has been suspended with immediate effect pending an internal investigation into alleged misconduct, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The suspension is a precautionary measure and does not in any way constitute a judgment," the statement said.

Deputy director general for agricultural production, health and food safety Mooketsa Ramasodi has been appointed to acting director general.

The ministry was not forthcoming on the reasons for the investigation.

Mlengana had been in the post for 12 months as of July.

