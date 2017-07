press release

The IFP has received with shock and sadness the news of the departure of our iconic artist Mr Ray Phiri.

Ray Phiri was one of the artists who remained with the oppressed within the belly of apartheid South Africa so as to contribute to the conscientization of and giving of hope to the oppressed, through his music.

Indeed South Africa has lost a hero and a freedom fighter. May God comfort his family, followers of his music and all of us.