South Africa: Labour On Sentencing of Dr Adams for Defrauding Department of Labour's Compensation Fund

Dr Adams found guilty of defrauding Department of Labour's Compensation Fund and sentenced to seven years suspended

Dr David Michael Adams (42) was yesterday (July 11) convicted by the Pretoria Magistrates' Court to seven years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of theft, or attempted theft during the period of suspension.

In terms of the sentence Dr Adams is expected to submit himself and undergo three years of correctional supervision (house arrest, perform community service, life skills and orientation programme, desist from using abuse alcohol and drugs).

Dr Adams was found guilty of contravention of section six of prevention of organised crime act, and also guilty of 29 counts theft after he defrauded the Department of Labour entity, the Compensation Fund (CF) of R396 660-00.

Magistrate Ms Ncube said the sentence was fair considering that the accused was a first offender, had shown remorse and had at one stage offered to pay back his ill-gotten gains.

Prosecutor Margaret Thulare had earlier in her submission called for a harsher punishment including custodial sentence. Thulare argued that the accused was not a "lay person", was educated and receiving regular income while taking away from the poor.

The medical practitioner is said to have received unlawful payments from the Compensation Fund, and was arrested in 2010. During his arrest Dr Adams was running his practice in Rustenburg in the North West.

In terms of the Prevention of Crime Act, the Asset Forfeiture Unit has in terms of Section 18 obtained a confiscation order of Dr Adams's assets. He is also due to pay R470 000 back to the State.

The Compensation Fund is a public entity under the administration of Department of Labour. The CF provides cover to workers injured and/or who contract diseases at work.

