South Africa: Minister Senzeni Zokwana On Suspension of Director-General Mike Mlengana

press release

Suspension of the Director-General, Mike Mlengana

The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr. Senzeni Zokwana has placed his Director General, Mr Mike Mlengana on suspension with immediate effect pending internal investigations.

The suspension is a precautionary measure and does not in any way constitute a judgement.

Mr M Ramasodi: Deputy Director General: Agricultural Production, Health and Food Safety has been appointed to the position of the Acting Director-General with immediate effect.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries