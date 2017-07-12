Kenya: Biwott Collapsed in His House and Died on Arrival at Hospital

Former Keiyo South MP and powerful Cabinet minister in Moi's era, Nicholas Kipyator Biwott, collapsed in his house in Nairobi and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Nairobi Hospital.

The former minister, who served in eight ministries and was nicknamed "Total Man," has been ailing for a long period.

Family sources said the National Vision Party (NVP) leader had, over the last few months, been in and out of hospital, both locally and abroad.

Sources said that after taking breakfast Tuesday morning, he said he wanted to go to hospital but collapsed before he left.

HOSPITAL

He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The news of his death was broken by his long-serving aide, William Chebkutt, and later confirmed by Mr Biwott's daughter, Director-General Public Investment and Portfolio, Esther Koimett.

"We confirm that he is rested. Further information will be given once the family meets," Ms Koimett said, but she did not disclose the ailment that he suffered from.

PROMINENT POLITICIAN

The body of the prominent politician, who has also invested in the oil, industry and agricultural sectors, was taken to the Lee Funeral Home by mid-day.

Immediately after the news of Mr Biwott's death, Cabinet secretaries, politicians and friends arrived at the funeral home to condole with the family, among them Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Energy CS Charles Keter, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and members of Parliament Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret).

GREAT LEADER

In their condolence messages, the leaders said the Rift Valley and the country at large had lost a great leader.

"It is a great loss to all of us, especially people like me who depended on him for advice. He used to be in the same position that I hold and he used to tell me that we need to take care of the position," Energy Cabinet Secretary Keter said.

The same sentiments were expressed by other leaders, among them Mr Mandago who said Mr Biwott was also a great elder, political mentor, and an investor in his county.

SOMBRE MOOD

A sombre mood engulfed Kitany village in Keiyo South, his rural home. Residents were meeting in small groups at Kaptarakwa shopping centre and talking in low tones.

Security was tight at his rural home with only close family members being let in by police officers from the nearby Kaptagat Police Station.

Journalists were instructed not to interview anyone until they got official communication from family members.

Villagers who spoke described the former Keiyo South MP (1979-2002) as a generous man who helped educate many children and set up many learning facilities in the area.

LISTEN

"Even in sickness, he was still ready to listen to our issues," said Kenneth Kipket, a neighbour.

Mr Edwin Malakwen, another resident, said the former minister was instrumental in coming up with the Nyayo Tea Zones concept which has improved the economic livelihoods of the residents.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, who visited the village following Mr Biwott's death, said the former Kanu-era supremo left a legacy to be envied by many.

POLITICAL LEGACY

"He was a leader with a huge political legacy. He was very dependable especially during retired president Moi's administration," said the Senator, who defeated Mr Biwott when they ran for the seat in 2013.

Biwott's other homes in Elgon View and Keiyo South remained deserted. Mr Biwott's NVP offices in Eldoret town also remained closed.

"It is long since he was last seen in the office although he was a frequent visitor before his health deteriorated," said a resident.

Reports by Stella Cherono, Barnabas Bii, Wycliffe Kipsang, Dennis Lubanga and Philemon Suter