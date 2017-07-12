12 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Office of the Premier Resumes Working Relations With North West SABC

NWest Office of the Premier restores ties with SABC NW

Premier Supra Mahumapelo of the North West Province has welcomed commitment by the Chairperson of the interim SABC Board to probe recent media allegations that he, Premier Mahumapelo, was influencing editorial content and getting preferential treatment from the SABC's North West region.

Based on this assurance, Office of the Premier has decided to resume its working relations with the SABC office in Mahikeng.

"Subsequent to this resolve, a meeting between the Premier and the Chairperson of the interim SABC Board is scheduled later this month", said Brian Setswambung, the Provincial Spokesperson, who added that the Premier still holds the view that the truth about those disturbing allegations must be revealed.

Issued by: North West Office of the Premier

South Africa

