Africa: Water and Sanitation Hosts 6th International Hydrology Programme Africa National Committees Meeting

press release

Media statement by Deputy Director-General, Planning And Information, Ms Deborah Mochotlhi at the 6th International Hydrology Programme Africa National committees meeting in Port Elizabeth

The Department of Water and Sanitation, on behalf of South African Government is today and tomorrow hosting the 6th International Hydrology Programme Africa National Committees Meeting, a United Nations sanctioned programme.

South Africa is delighted to have been afforded this rare opportunity to host international think tanks from across the African continent and the rest of the world.

As we converge here today, we are mindful of the the global issues in relation to water challenges facing most parts of the world caused by the effects of climate change. South Africa in particular is still grappling and recovering from the devastating drought effects that were experienced in most parts of the country two years ago.

In recent months, the Western Cape Province has been severely affected by these natural effects and subsequently the province was declared a disaster area due to serious water challenges.

The Eastern Cape Province has also not been spared this phenomenon, with Nelson Mandela Bay, where we are today, Buffalo City and Mnquma Municipalities being hard hit by serious water challenges. This week, water levels in Eastern Cape are at 56, 8%, with the Algoa System, serving 5 dams around the Nelson Mandela Bay at 34%, a far cry from when the System was at 73% at this period last year.

This calls for concerted efforts to collectively manage the situation to lessen the impacts.

As I indicated before, this is not just a South African problem, the African continent and the world at large is also dwindling, battling with relenting drought effects, particularly in developing countries.

Climate change challenges need increased joint efforts by everyone, governments, international organisations, business, water sector stakeholders and the general public to work together to find ways to manage this problem.

The delegates gathered here today, are here to fulfill the agreed to ambit of United Nations that established the International Hydrology Programme (IHP) in 1975. IHP was established as the single intergovernmental cooperative programme devoted to the scientific study of freshwater and to formulate strategies and policy for sustainable management of water resources globally.

Specific objectives of IHP include Enhancing Water Resource Management, Promoting Water Resource Governance, and Supporting Integrated Programmes that facilitate capacity building.

It also provides opportunities for member states and cooperating professional and scientific organisations to enhance their understanding of the water cycle, thereby increasing their capacities to manage and develop their water resources better.

We are here to put our heads together and come up with implementable and effective international mechanisms on how to manage water security to protect our water resources. These mechanisms will ensure that all the countries represented here today manage their water resources and also educate all water users about their roles as well.

Hydrologists play a critical role in the water sector as they measure the properties of bodies of water, such as water quality and stream flow and they also analyse data on the environmental impacts of pollution, erosion, drought and other problems.

Water is a catalyst for world peace and economic development, and we need to value this resource as it is our livelihood.

As the South African Government, we are committed to work with all international agencies and governments in our efforts to ensure water security for generations to come.

We wish to extend our words of appreciation to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) for making it possible for South Africa to host this important occasion.

I thank you.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation