12 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Actress Uche Jombo's Husband Publicly Apologises for Cheating Rumours

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jayne Augoye

Kenney Rodriguez, the husband of actress, Uche Jombo, has debunked rumours that he cheated on her with a 22-year-old American.

Kenney, a Puerto Rican, took to his Instagram account to make a public apology to his wife who has been trolled on social media ever since the rumour surfaced. The scandal prompted the actress to announce that she was taking her family off social media henceforth as a result of what she described as 'wicked rumours'.

He said, "I would like to publicly apologize to my wonderful wife Uche Jombo for the foolishness that has been speculating on the Internet," said the father of one, adding that he has taken legal actions against the blog that first shared that rumour.

"I would like to take this opportunity to formally say 'I'M SORRY' to my wife because she's undeserving of this negative inaccurate press that no one will wish upon their loved one."

About a week ago, leaked photos of Kenney in a compromising position with a young lady surfaced online. The images were allegedly taken in Kenney's home, same one he shares with Uche whenever she visits the United States.

But insiders say the leaked photos were of Uche's hubby and his ex who is presently with someone else and they have a child together.

However, on Tuesday, actress, Omoni Oboli shared a photo of Uche and Kenney, noting that they intend to visit Canada for a group vacation.

Now, Kenny has spoken publicly for the first time since their marriage, to make a public apology to his wife.

Uche, who has been working with telecom company, Glo, is on her way to her hubby and her son in the U.S. to spend the summer.

The couple tied the knots in May 2012, in the Caribbean. The union is blessed with a son.

Nigeria

Buhari Recuperating Fast, Will Return Soon - Osinbajo

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that ailing President Muhammadu Buhari is recovering fast and will return… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.