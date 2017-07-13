12 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: School Vice Principal Shot Dead

By Cletus Ukpong

Gunmen have killed a vice principal of a community school in Nkek village, Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Ikechukwu Chukwu, who confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES, said the principal was shot dead in the school premises on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Chukwu said the police were investigating the killing.

The victim's name was not disclosed.

Ukanafun has become notorious for cult-related violence and killings.

The Chairman of the local government, Abasiono Udomfu, was sacked by the state government for his alleged involvement in the brutal killing of the local council secretary.

The sacked chairman has been remanded in the prison custody after being charged to court for murder.

Two persons, a lawyer and a youth leader, were also shot dead in the local government area on July 1 by yet-to-be identified gunmen.

