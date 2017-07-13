12 July 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Orders Immediate Release of N1.6 Billion to 16 States Affected By Flood (Full List)

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Sani Tukur

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has directed the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to immediately release N1.6 billion for 16 states ravaged by floods across the country.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, while briefing reporters at the end of the meeting if the Federal Executive Council, FEC.

Mr. Adesina said the money is to help cushion the effects of the disaster on residents of the states.

He also said the fund "would be taken from the Federal Government's Ecological Account in the Central Bank of Nigeria".

He said the Minister of Finance has been directed to release the money directly to the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, for onward distribution to the affected states.

The benefitting states are Ekiti, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Oyo, Lagos, Plateau, Sokoto, Edo and Bayelsa.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the recent floods in several states of Nigeria.

In Niger State, at least two people died from the recent floods, while several parts of the Lagos Island including Lekki and Victoria Island were unpassable last Saturday due to the flood in the state.

On Tuesday, the Senate asked the federal government to release money to Niger State to cushion the effect of the flood there.

Nigeria

Fayose Threatens to Release Damaging' Photos of Buhari

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Ayodele Fayose has condemned… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.